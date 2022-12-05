Steven Dee Wallace

August 15, 1948-November 29, 2022

Steve was born to Harold Dee Wallace and Betty Jean Wallace in Rochester Indiana. Steve grew up in South Bend Indiana enjoying many Notre Dame football games, working on and racing cars, and playing baseball and running track. Shortly after graduating high school Steve joined the Army reserves.

Steve went on to become a Journeyman Pipe Fitter while traveling around the United States before meeting his wife Linda in 1974 while on a job at the Trojan Power plant in Rainier Oregon. Steve and Linda were married on November 30, 1974 while Steve continued in the trades and traveling until 1976 when relocating permanently to Longview Washington. Steve left the trades in 1987 working at the Wuana Mill in Westport Oregon until his retirement in 2005.

Steve’s biggest passions in life were his love of sports; mainly the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Mariners and Portland Trailblazers; his dogs Bailey and Rex, and love of cars, speed, and horsepower.

Steve is survived by his wife Charlene Linda Wallace, Step-Daughter Stephanie Gambaro-Burchett and son Jason Wallace. Steve is also survived by his 3 Grandchildren Michaela Patterson, Anna Burchett and Joseph Burchett.

In leu of a service or flowers, Steve’s wishes were to request donations to either Hospice or the Humane Society.