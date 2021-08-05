August 19, 1951 — August 9, 2020
Steven Dale Malone, 68, of Kelso, Washington, passed away on August 9, 2020, at home.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. August 19, 2021, at the Kelso Eagles, 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso Wash.
Steve was born in Longview, Wash., to Larry and Jean Malone on August 19, 1951. He graduated from Kelso High School in 1969. He worked as an instrumentation technician at Longview Fibre Co. for 38 years.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Jean Malone.
Steve is survived by his wife, Linda Malone; daughters, Kinda (Todd) Elswick, Billie (Kurtis) Hight and Renee (Dan) Staat; son Bruce (Heather) Gerber; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Steve loved golfing, traveling, camping and spending time with family and friends.
