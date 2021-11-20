Steven Dale Kephart Sr.

June 19, 1950 — Nov. 11, 2021

On November 7, 2021, Steve Kephart Sr., our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend went to be with the Lord.

Steve was born on June 19, 1950 in Glendale, California. He passed away at the Longview Hospice Care Center with his family surrounding him.

Steve graduated from Royal Oak High School in Covina, California. In his late teens, he met the love of his life, Margie Shepherd. They fell in love, married and started a family.

Steve started his career as an asphalt paver in California. He and Margie moved their family to Washington and Steve opened his own small business, Steve’s Pools & Service, in Kelso, Washington. He was well-known as the “Poolman.” Steve and Margie were members of the ABATE club and enjoyed riding their trikes on long road trips.

Steve is survived by his wife, Margie, of 52 years; daughter, Kristina Swanson (Eric); son, Steve Kephart Jr. (Heather); five grandchildren, Jenna, Camden, Zachary, Kaleb and Khloe; two sisters, Kerry Beyersdorf and Susie Pickering (Kenny); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Hugh and Rosalind Kephart; and a brother, Robert Kephart.

A celebration of life will be held at the Rose Valley Grange in Kelso, Washington, on November 27, beginning with a service at 11 a.m., and fellowship and lunch to follow.