Steven Albert Koenig

First and foremost throughout Steve’s Life, he was a hobbyist. His love Model Building (mostly cars) and his passion for Remote Control Cars, Boats and Planes. The vast Majority of his recreational and retirement was spent flying, working-on and yes repairing his RC Planes. His love of Model Cars and Model Car collecting was very evident in his “Man Cave” as most conversation with the guys wound up in this room. Steve always had great modeling ideas; where he converted the original Don Garlits’ “Wynn’s Jammer” dragster into a twin engine dragster the “TWNN’S-JAMMER”. In his later years Model Car building quietly turned into Model Car collecting, going to Model shows, Swap meets and trading with his longtime friends, those that knew Steve, will always know and remember his friendly smile, willingness to help and his love for his hobbies. He will be greatly missed and not soon forgotten.