Steve Wolden

Steve lived his life in the service of others. He was a social worker at the Washington State DSHS Children’s Administration for 36 years before his retirement. Steve was active in his union and was a local officer and shop steward the entire time he worked for the state. He also taught as an adjunct faculty member at Lower Columbia College in the GED and Adult Basic Education program. His personal and professional efforts made a profound impact for the better in our community. He was an avid dog fancier, and was active in AKC conformation shows for more than 40 years with Afghan Hounds and Whippets, but most notably with Dachshunds. He regularly had at least one dog ranked in the top 10 nationally, and had produced so many champions that he had lost count. Steve also was an AKC judge and enjoyed traveling for various judging assignments all over the United States and Canada.