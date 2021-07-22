Steve Wolden

September 29, 1953 — July 9, 2021
Steven H. Wolden, age 67, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steve was born September 29, 1953, in Longview, Washington, to Herbert and Betty Jane (Fernandez) Wolden.
Steve was a country boy who grew up surrounded by beautiful gardens and all types of animals. He was very active in 4-H and showed horses along with a variety of farm animals. His mother’s gardens inspired his life-long love of designing and planting floral gardens that literally stopped traffic.
A 1971 graduate of Kelso High School, Steven attended Lower Columbia College completing his AA degree. He continued on to Western Washington University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in history and education in 1977.
Steve lived his life in the service of others. He was a social worker at the Washington State DSHS Children’s Administration for 36 years before his retirement. Steve was active in his union and was a local officer and shop steward the entire time he worked for the state. He also taught as an adjunct faculty member at Lower Columbia College in the GED and Adult Basic Education program. His personal and professional efforts made a profound impact for the better in our community. He was an avid dog fancier, and was active in AKC conformation shows for more than 40 years with Afghan Hounds and Whippets, but most notably with Dachshunds. He regularly had at least one dog ranked in the top 10 nationally, and had produced so many champions that he had lost count. Steve also was an AKC judge and enjoyed traveling for various judging assignments all over the United States and Canada.
Steve is widely known for his incredible kindness and generosity. He always enjoyed helping people with obstacles in their lives. These included taking a friend to lunch, bringing flowers to all of his co-workers, and shopping for gifts for people to lift their spirits. He loved to visit with people, and there was nothing he loved more than a good story.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Herb, and his mother, Betty. He is survived by his dear friend and housemate of 35 years, Becky Stephens; his siblings and their children: Linette (Don) Wolf, Todd Wolf and Travis Wolf; David (Tami) Wolden, Hilary (Barry) Walther and Nick (Adrian) Wolden; Julie Wolden and her daughter Paige Strock; his uncle James (Barbara) Fernandez and family; and his great- nieces, great-nephews and many cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 27 at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park in Longview with a reception to follow. There will then be a private family internment.
Flowers are welcome, but if preferred, donations may be made in Steve’s name to Community Home Health & Hospice, 1035 11th Ave., Longview, WA 98632; or to the Oregon Dachshund Rescue, P.O. Box 820082, Portland, OR 97282.
