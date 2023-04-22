Steve Roy Cody passed from this life and into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on March 18, 2023 at the age of 93 in Longview, Washington. His wife, Pearl, the love of his life, was by his side along with his three children and two granddaughters.

Born on May20, 1929 as the first child to Roy Ney Cody and Clara Eula Cody in their home in Tipton, OK, weighing 10 lbs. Steve spent his early childhood in Oklahoma until the Great Depression and Dust Bowl prompted family to move to Longview, Washington. He attended Kessler Elementary and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1947.

Upon his departure from high school, Steve enlisted in the Army and served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. He met Pearl Moore while stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. Steve and Pearl were married at Fort Bragg and moved to Longview in 1950. Upon his return to Washington, Steve began working for Reynolds Metals Company where he remained until his retirement in 1993.

An avid gardener, Steve was passionate about his gardens and would often talk about his latest crop of veggies, berries, or flowers. He was an enthusiastic craftsman and built several custom furniture pieces, including Captain’s beds for his grandchildren. Steve also helped build and remodel a number local churches. He loved to swim laps in the YMCA pool, go for walks along Pleasant Hill Road and would keep regular tee times at Three Rivers Golf Course where he was a Charter Member. Most of all, Steve loved spending time and traveling with family and friends.

Steve was a fixture in the Longview/Kelso community.He was a member of the Pleasant Hill Grange and the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge 1482. His faith was a central element of his life and he was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Longview. While a member there, Steve served as a Sunday School Teacher, Greeter, Deacon, Usher, Trustee, and was on the Pastor Selection Committee. He was also a member of The Gideons International.

Steve was preceded in death by his brother Max Cody, who passed in 2020. He is survived by his wife Pearl who still lives in their Kelso , WA home they purchased together in 1968. He is also survived and fondly remembered by his loving family; sister Cherry Zavrsnick, three children; Stephanie Cody, Max and his wife Debbie Cody, Debbie Stewart and beloved SON in law Larry Stewart. Also seven grandchildren, Angie Chastain, Salina Cody, Dan Clark, Rebecca Bradley, Jessie Cody, Holly Keesee, Lanissa Youngquist, along with thirteen great grandchildren.

Steve’s family wishes to thank the staff at the Longview Hospice Care Center for their compassion, kindness, and support during Steve’s last days.

A Celebration of Steve’s life will be held on his 94th birthday, May 20, 2023 at the First Baptist Church of Longview at 2pm.