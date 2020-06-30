Steve Nelson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dec 3, 1951—June 1, 2020

Stephen R. Nelson, (Steve) 68, of Longview, WA passed away on June 1, 2020.

Stephen was born in Seattle, WA on December 3, 1951. He graduated from Kennedy High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education and a Teaching and Art Education Certificate from Western Washington University. He also received a Masters Degree in Education, with a Special Education Certificate, from Oregon College of Education.

Stephen married Ruth Nelson on September 4, 1976 and they were married 43 years. They built two log cabins in the woods. They loved going for walks, even with Steve in a wheelchair the last 10 years. A huge delight of their life together has been raising their two amazing children, Sarah and Keith, into adulthood and the subsequent spouses and grandchildren who were added to their family.

Stephen has always loved to share humor, inspiration, joy, & hope with anyone crossing his path. Despite the disease, muscular dystrophy, that gradually diminished his muscular capacity & necessitated the use of a wheelchair for the last many years, anyone who knew Steve knows that he made the most of life anyway, & always had a joyful, positive outlook.