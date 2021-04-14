 Skip to main content
Steve J. Kazeck
Steve J. Kazeck

July 11, 1953 — March 24, 2021

Steve Kazeck passed away March 24, 2021, at the local hospice center in Longview, Wash.

He was born July 11, 1953, in Longview, Wash., to William Kazeck and Thelma Olson (Rhodes). Steve graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1972 and worked as an electrician at local mills until he retired in 2014.

Steve enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family. He will always be remembered for his fun and competitive nature while playing games like pig, cribbage, and washoes. He was always there whenever anyone needed a helping hand.

His legacy is carried on by his daughters Kara (Matt) Ohlson and Andrea (Lindsay) Street; grandchildren Brenden, Jayse and Matisyn Ohlson, and Macy Street; and great-grandchild Baylee Ohslon. He also is survived by his brothers Jerry (Cheryl), James (Debbie), Butch (Mary) and Mike (Trish).

