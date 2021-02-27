August 29, 1949 — February 19, 2021
Longtime Woodland resident Steve Hoover died on February 19, 2021, after a lengthy illness. Steve was born August 29, 1949, in Palo Alto, Calif., to Herbert and Meredith Hoover.
The family spent several years in Europe, where Steve and his brother mastered the skill of riding the Paris Metro to school. Steve had many and varied interests. His most satisfying years were spent volunteering with Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue.
Stephen was predeceased by his parents, and brother Michael Hoover. He is survived by his sister Leslie (Todd); niece Jennifer Marsh (Dan); nephews Steve Marsh (Laura) and Hagen DeLoss (Kara); and grand nephews, Jackson, Herbert and Richard.
Per his request, no service will be held.
In Steve's memory, lend a helping hand willingly to those who may need it.
If you wish to honor Steve, please think of donating to Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue.
