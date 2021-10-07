Stephen Edwin Horton

Sep. 12, 1944 — Oct. 5, 2021

Steve Horton, beloved brother, husband, father, grandpa, and friend passed away at the Hospice Care Center in Longview, Washington, October 5, 2021, after a brave and courageous battle with cancer. He was 77 years old.

Steve was born to Flanery and Gladys Horton in Lily, Wisconsin, in 1944, and was the sixth of seven children.

After graduating from Toledo High School, he went to work at Longview Fibre Company, where he would retire 44 years later, as the superintendent of the pulp division and received an award for commendable attendance, service, and dedication.

Steve married his high school sweetheart, Connie Boggs, September 14, 1963. They made a home for themselves in Castle Rock, Washington, where they raised their two sons, Jeff and Tracy, and lived out their 58-year love story.

He was the happiest spending time with family and friends, camping, throwing horseshoes, investing in the stock market, drinking beer around the campfire, playing a competitive game of pinochle, participating in and watching sports, engaging in political debates, traveling, watching movies, going to the casino, and dancing the night away...