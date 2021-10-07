 Skip to main content
Stephen Edwin Horton
Sep. 12, 1944 — Oct. 5, 2021

Steve Horton, beloved brother, husband, father, grandpa, and friend passed away at the Hospice Care Center in Longview, Washington, October 5, 2021, after a brave and courageous battle with cancer. He was 77 years old.

Steve was born to Flanery and Gladys Horton in Lily, Wisconsin, in 1944, and was the sixth of seven children.

After graduating from Toledo High School, he went to work at Longview Fibre Company, where he would retire 44 years later, as the superintendent of the pulp division and received an award for commendable attendance, service, and dedication.

Steve married his high school sweetheart, Connie Boggs, September 14, 1963. They made a home for themselves in Castle Rock, Washington, where they raised their two sons, Jeff and Tracy, and lived out their 58-year love story.

He was the happiest spending time with family and friends, camping, throwing horseshoes, investing in the stock market, drinking beer around the campfire, playing a competitive game of pinochle, participating in and watching sports, engaging in political debates, traveling, watching movies, going to the casino, and dancing the night away...

After Jeff and Tracy each married, Steve and Connie spent the next 20 years, helping raise their five grandchildren, Riley, Skyler, Cameron, Carson, and Mariah. If the hours of investment and support were given a monetary value, Steve died a very rich man.

Steve was a family man through and through with a heart of gold. His example taught many lessons without words and has left a family legacy.

Steve is survived by his wife, Connie; sister, Doris; brother, John (Paulette), brother Doug’s wife (Cheryl); sister, Dolly (Brock); son, Jeffrey; son, Tracy (Vanessa); grandsons: Riley, Skyler, Cameron, Carson; and granddaughter, Mariah.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Bev; and his brothers, Nelson and Doug.

Anyone who loved Steve, is welcome to celebrate his life with us on at 11:30 a.m. Saturday October 16, 2021, at Columbia Heights Assembly of God, 3609 Columbia Heights Road, Longview, WA 98632.

In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to please donate to one of the following causes:

Castle Rock Blooms, 890 Huntington Ave. N., Castle Rock, WA 98611

Castle Rock Eagles, P.O. Box 217, Castle Rock, WA 98611

