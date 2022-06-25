June 18, 1951 — June 9, 2022
Stephen Douglas Green passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 9, 2022, at the age of 70. Steve lost his long fought battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Steve was born June 18, 1951, in Longview, Washington, to Douglas and JoAnn Green. He was the oldest of five children. Steve was raised in Longview and graduated from Mark Morris High School. In 1988, Steve married his loving wife Deanna (Dee Dee), McCready. He blessed her with five bonus children when they married, and together they had two children.
Steve had a passion and talent for music. In his younger years he was well known in the local music scene for his drumming, singing and other musical talents. He played in many bands such as Vitrons, Friends, Dreamer, Characters, North 40 and Holliday. When he was 15 years old, the Vitrons traveled to Los Angeles to record at RCA Studios.
Steve earned a bachelor’s degree in social and medical administration degree from Concordia University and he received a master’s degree in teaching from George Fox University. Steve was a history and credit recovery teacher at R.A. Long High School. He also founded and operated Green Cleaning, a family run commercial cleaning business.
Steve enjoyed spending time with his family, music, church, and working on home projects. Steve always was ready for an adventure. He loved going on road trips, going camping, going to the beach, and going to Disneyland.
Steve is survived by his wife, Dee Dee Green; children: Peter (Tamie) Green, Neil (Maggie) Green, Juliana (Justin) Burdick, Evan Green, Justin (Tranae) Green, Stevie (Amber) Green and Hannah (Jonathan) Woods; grandchildren: Rylan, Parker, Elizabeth, Anderson, Jocelyn, Jaycee, Finley, Everly, Brecken and Ford; siblings; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Doug and JoAnn Green.
A celebration of life will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. July 10, 2022, at the Journey Seventh-day Adventist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Journey Christian School in Kelso, Washington, in remembrance of Steve.
