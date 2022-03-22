Stephen Charles Cutter

Sept. 7, 1944 — Feb. 28, 2022

Stephen Cutter passed away peacefully at Community Home Health & Hospice with his wife, Sheryl, by his side. He led a short battle with lung cancer and was cared for by the amazing team at Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview.

Stephen was born to Abraham and Ruth Cutter in Portland, Oregon, in 1944. He graduated from Fort Vancouver High School in 1962 and served in the Navy from 1964 through 1968.

After his discharge from the Navy, Stephen purchased and ran a tug boat barge along with driving his log truck before finding his passion for operating cranes. He was dispatched out of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 701 for more than 30 years throughout the United States.

Stephen was a member of the Valley Christian Fellowship, the Scottish Rites of Freemasonary and the American Legion. He enjoyed studying his Bible; riding his Harley-Davidson; working in his shop; and spending time with his dogs, Jii and Chungli.

Stephen met Sheryl in 1979 and they were friends throughout the years. They got married July 19, 2008.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Sheryl; brother Michael (Marguerite) Cutter; brother Dennis (Shelby) Cutter; sister Molly Fowler; son Chris Cutter; daughter Candence Sonnenberg (Steve Clunas); daughter Abby (Joe) Larson; stepson Amos Setters; stepdaughter Nicole Brempong; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service and burial were held at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.