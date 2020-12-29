Stanley Webster

Stanley was born to Lindsay and Jean Dooley Webster in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada in 1927. He came to the Longview area in 1929, graduated from Toutle Lake High school and went to serve in the United States Navy. He was stationed in the Philippines and Japan. After returning home from the service he worked on the family farm. Stanley lived in several different states over the years and finally made his way back to the Castle Rock area to retire.