Stanley Webster

August 27, 1927—December 17, 2020
Stanley was born to Lindsay and Jean Dooley Webster in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada in 1927. He came to the Longview area in 1929, graduated from Toutle Lake High school and went to serve in the United States Navy. He was stationed in the Philippines and Japan. After returning home from the service he worked on the family farm. Stanley lived in several different states over the years and finally made his way back to the Castle Rock area to retire.
Stanley is survived by his son Gregory Webster (Diane), daughter Kyle Osborne (Pat). Grandsons Kelly Webster (Lisa), Nathan Webster (Andrea), Zachery Duran, and Ean, Nichlas, Noah Couch, granddaughters Kelsey Palmer (John), and Adyson Couch. Great grandchildren Klohe, Kinsey, and Jacey Palmer, Jacob and Christian Webster and Copper Webster.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Conrad, sons Scott and Bruce Webster, daughter Cindy and grand-daughter Kimberley.
Graveside services will be held Saturday January 2, 2021 at 2:00 in the Whittle-Hubbard Cemetery, Castle Rock, Wash.
In Lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to either Kalama VFW Post #10435 or the Kelso America Legion Patriot Guard Post #25.
