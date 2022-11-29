Sept. 28, 1955—Oct. 23, 2022

Stanley Joseph Rynevich bounced into life September 28, 1955 and slipped gracefully into the afterglow October 23, 2022.

Born to Benjamin and Lucille (Dipola) Rynevich, Stan was a life-long resident of Longview. As a child, he enjoyed fishing in the local log ponds for bluegill and perch with his dad, older sister, and young brother. He was RA Long class ‘73, earned an A.A. from LCC, and attended WWU where he chose studies in history, anthropology, and astronomy.

Stan followed in his father’s footsteps and began working at Ross-Simmons Hardwood Lumber Company where he was affectionately known as little Ben. He continued his work in the hardwood industry for the remainder of his life, transitioning to Cascade Hardwood when Ross Simmons shut its doors. He had an exceptional ethic, was patient and skilled at finding solutions, and took pride in every detail of a task. Even as a supervisor, nothing was beneath him. If it needed done, he did it. Being a liberal thinker in a traditionally conservative-minded trade, Stan focused on the job at hand. On his lunch break, you could often find him observing the behavior of the parking lot crows or talking to the stray cats as he shared bites of his lunchmeat.

Stan loved all animals and had a dog or cat at foot for the majority of his life. There was always seed in the bird-feeder and he donated to organizations such as the Pacific Whale Foundation and Sea Shepard to help protect the ocean. He loved to travel to where the ocean was close; Long Beach Peninsula, Seattle, San Diego, Alaska, and Hawaii. One of his favorite trips was a singer-songwriter festival aboard a cruise ship to the Caribbean. This trip combined his love of the ocean and passion for music. Stan attended numerous concerts throughout his life and had an extensive library of music that spanned eras, such as John Prine, Warren Zevon, and the Avett Brothers. He loved to read about his favorite musicians, history, and current local, national, and global affairs. The Seahawks, Mariners, or Padres game was always on as he kept busy working around the house and property.

Stan was easy to love with his shy smile, dimpled chin, and gentle nature. He married twice and, even though his second marriage ended, Stan and Anna shared forgiveness, remained close, and discovered a new love and respect for each other that tied them always as true companions. He had a handful of life-long friends, gathered others along the way, and was gracious to all. His generous heart was quick to give a dollar, move a friend, buy a beer, or search for a missing cat. Even with those closest to him, Stan was soft-spoken and private. While never one to complain or ask for help, you could count on him to listen, never judge, and to lend a hand.

Whether polishing up the Saab, discovering a new song, or enjoying a plate of homemade spaghetti, Stan embraced the simple pleasures. He was a goofy vacation dancer, secretly sentimental, and keeper of the most perfect mustache.

Stan is survived by his siblings Yolanda (Gary) Dietel, Joseph (Kathleen) Rynevich, Pam Osborne (Robert), and sister-in-law Dana. He had four dear nieces: Ashley Lambert (Olly), Alex Osborne (Johan Eriksson), Lindsey Rynevich, and Olivia Rynevich. He also had a grandniece Millie and grandnephew Luca. He is preceded in death by his parents as well as his brother, Leo Dipola.

A Celebration of Life is being held at The Cowlitz Valley Moose Lodge in Longview on December 10th starting at 1:00pm. Let us share food, drink, stories, and laughter to honor the beautiful soul of Stan Rynevich.

In lieu of flowers, take a friend to lunch…And Enjoy Every Sandwich.