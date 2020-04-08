Stanley Johnson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 28, 1935—March 12, 2020

Stan Johnson passed away March 12, 2020 at Hospice. He was born October 28, 1935 to Harry & Josie Johnson in Castle Rock WA

He graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1953. Stan married Mary Gillen in 1955 in Castle Rock, where they raised their 3 sons.

Stan enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, camping at the beach and wintering in Arizona. He was also a World Champion Tree Climber with his brother Hap. Stan also raced motorcycles and stock cars.

Before Retiring in 1992 Stan was a long time log truck driver and worked in the woods most of his life. Stan was proceeded in death by his wife of 47yrs. Mary L. Johnson (Gillen) in 2002.

He is survived by his sons, Gary (Mary Lou) Johnson, Steve (Karen) Johnson and Tim (Julie) Johnson. 6 grandchildren, Jayme, Casey, Rachael, Katie, Brad, Brandon and 11 great grandchildren and his companion Shirley Meade.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date Any Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice.

