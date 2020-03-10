Stanley Hicks

Stan began his career in the pulp and paper industry in 1955 at the Longview Weyerhaeuser mill as a union employee, and because of his excellent work ethic, dedication and hard work, moved up in the industry very rapidly. Stan started up six new mills in many towns throughout the US as well as B.C. One of those mills was in Monticello, Miss., where Stan supervised a state-of-the-art facility. In 1980 Stan went to Battle Creek, Mich., and from there was sent to Houston, Texas, again moving up in administration of a large paper mill. In 1989 Stan moved to Port Angeles, Wash., and worked as paper mill manager for Daishowa America for 10 years. In May of 1998, Stan retired after 43 years of making paper. One of Stan’s favorite expressions was, “You can take the man out of So. Kelso, but never So. Kelso out of the man”; so he moved “back home” to the Longview Kelso area after retiring. Stan welcomed retirement with the same enthusiasm he had for his work, and never looked back.