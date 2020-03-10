Stanley Hicks

December 28, 1936—March 6, 2020
Stanley (Stan) was born to George & Gertrude Hicks on Dec. 28, 1936; joining his 2-year-old brother Edgar Lee. The family moved from the Salkum area to Kelso when Stan was 4 years old, and he grew up there. He attended Wallace Elementary, Carl Puckett Jr. High and graduated from Kelso High School in 1955.
Stan began his career in the pulp and paper industry in 1955 at the Longview Weyerhaeuser mill as a union employee, and because of his excellent work ethic, dedication and hard work, moved up in the industry very rapidly. Stan started up six new mills in many towns throughout the US as well as B.C. One of those mills was in Monticello, Miss., where Stan supervised a state-of-the-art facility. In 1980 Stan went to Battle Creek, Mich., and from there was sent to Houston, Texas, again moving up in administration of a large paper mill. In 1989 Stan moved to Port Angeles, Wash., and worked as paper mill manager for Daishowa America for 10 years. In May of 1998, Stan retired after 43 years of making paper. One of Stan’s favorite expressions was, “You can take the man out of So. Kelso, but never So. Kelso out of the man”; so he moved “back home” to the Longview Kelso area after retiring. Stan welcomed retirement with the same enthusiasm he had for his work, and never looked back.
Stan’s first marriage was to Helen Jones in 1957, and they had two daughters, Debra & Denise. In 1979, Stan married Rayna (Hansen) Harris, and added her children, Susan, Cynthia, Robert, & Mark into his family. Stan & Rayna enjoyed living many places, made friends each time, joined churches, bowled a lot in Battle Creek, played lots of tennis while in Houston, bought a 5th wheel trailer, and traveled back to Miss. & Texas to spend time with the children & grandchildren. Attending Mariner spring training in Peoria, AZ with friends & family became the thing to do for over 10 years. Kelso’s class of ‘55 has kept close relationships through the years; and there were lots of great gatherings, including trips, Friday morning breakfasts, lots of golf at 3 Rivers Golf course, Christmas parties, monthly class lunches, and the occasional card game. Stan & Rayna bought a quaint little beach house on the Long Beach peninsula where many family reunions, quilt retreats, and evening sunsets were enjoyed.
Preceding Stan in death were his parents, George & Gertrude Hicks, his brother Edgar Lee Hicks, and his son Mark Harris.
Surviving Stan at home is his wife, Rayna. Children include: Debra Butler(Dean), Denise McCloud (Scotty), Susan Shetler (Lee), Cynthia Hawley (David), Robert Harris Jr. (Shalako), 10 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren; many nieces & nephews.
Stan & Rayna want to thank the 6th floor hospital staff at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center with special thanks to Dr. Hannah Park; as well as Dr. Zhao, and the staff at the cancer center for their patient, kind, & dedicated care during Stan’s recent illness. They also felt truly blessed to have Community Home Health & Hospice care during his last few weeks.
A memorial service to honor Stan and celebrate a life well lived, will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:00PM, with Pastor David Martin officiating. There will be a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. Please feel welcome to attend.
Anyone wishing to give a memorial gift in honor of Stan, can give to the Memorial fund at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Longview, WA. or Community Home Health & Hospice.
