Stanley Gene Kojkowski

Jan. 18, 1974 — Aug. 9, 2021

Stanley Gene “Geneo” Kojkowski went to be with our Lord on 08-09-21, at home.

Geneo was a very kind, loving and compassionate man, who appreciated all walks of life. Even the dogs knew Geneo was a good soul. He loved to watch and feed the birds. He was an amazing artist and had the voice of an angel. He gave the beautiful blessings of meals. Geneo stood steadfastly by the side of his parents, Stanley and Frances Kojkowski.

He graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1992. He worked for 22 years at Izzy’s.

He is survived by his parents, Stanley and Frances Kojkowski; his sister, Janet Kojkowski; his half-sister, Danee Hermen; and nieces and nephews.

Geneo was preceded in death by Cindy Kojkowski Tippery, sister Barbara Barncard, brother Stanley “Duke” Kojkowski, and his grandmothers and grandfathers.

A funeral service took place at Columbia Funeral Home in Longview. Burial immediately followed at Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens.