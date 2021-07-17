December 29, 1946 — June 29, 2021
The family of Stanley Dean Whipple is sad to announce his passing on June 29, 2021, in Kelso, after a lengthy illness. Stanley was born December 29, 1946, to Josephine Smart and Lewis Whipple in Longview. He resided in Kelso for 74 years.
Stanley worked for Reynolds Aluminum and later worked out of Laborers Local 791 Longview, until he retired.
In 1967, Stanley married April Cubbison. They were married for 54 years and raised three children together, Bernadine Whipple of Portland, Ore.; Scott Whipple of Vancouver, Wash.; and Carrie (Rich) Lane of Kelso, Wash.
He loved living out in the country and enjoyed the quietness and peace it brought him. During the good times and hard times, he always said “Life is good.” Stanley was known for his sense of humor, always had a joke to share and his outgoing personality. He always did his crossword puzzle every morning and watched “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune” every night. He loved riding his Harley and tinkering in his garage. He loved to fix all things: cars, trucks, tractors and any household knick-knack. His nickname from his family was Supervisor Stan as he always knew the “right” way to do things.
Stanley and April loved to travel and felt very fortunate to have seen and enjoyed many adventures together all over the United States. He enjoyed gardening, a good book to read, sitting by a bonfire, winning card and dice games and taking long walks with his wife, April, and his special dog, Maddie. Maddie was the apple of his eye and brought great comfort to him. She misses him terribly.
Win or lose, the Seahawks were his team. He was proud to have lived his whole life in Kelso. Go Hilanders!
In his retirement, he volunteered at CAP for many years. He thoroughly enjoyed his time there and the many friends he made while volunteering.
Stanley was blessed with six grandchildren: Miranda (Fletcher), Dylan (Shailen) Foreman, Savannah Snider, Elizabeth Tyner, Sophia Lane and Paul Lane.
He also had three great-grandchildren, ShelbyLin and Carter Foreman and Amaya Fletcher. His son, grandsons and great-grandson all share his middle name, Dean, in their name. He was quietly proud of this and loved making memories with all of his family.
He was preceded in death by his much loved mother Josephine Smart; three brothers, Rodney Whipple, Steven Whipple and Rocky Smart; his father, Lewis Whipple; sister Laura Knudson; his dear and close friends Karl Muller and David Filer; his nephew Randy White Sr.; and cousin Jeff Basford.
He is survived by his wife at home, April Whipple; his three children; two brothers, his identical twin, Tony Whipple and Bill Smart (Jamie); and three sisters, Carol Madonna, Margi White and Becky (Bob) West.
Stanley was treasured by his family and his many friends. He was loved and will be missed greatly.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Pleasant Hill Grange. This is a potluck.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County.
