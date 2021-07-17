December 29, 1946 — June 29, 2021

The family of Stanley Dean Whipple is sad to announce his passing on June 29, 2021, in Kelso, after a lengthy illness. Stanley was born December 29, 1946, to Josephine Smart and Lewis Whipple in Longview. He resided in Kelso for 74 years.

Stanley worked for Reynolds Aluminum and later worked out of Laborers Local 791 Longview, until he retired.

In 1967, Stanley married April Cubbison. They were married for 54 years and raised three children together, Bernadine Whipple of Portland, Ore.; Scott Whipple of Vancouver, Wash.; and Carrie (Rich) Lane of Kelso, Wash.

He loved living out in the country and enjoyed the quietness and peace it brought him. During the good times and hard times, he always said “Life is good.” Stanley was known for his sense of humor, always had a joke to share and his outgoing personality. He always did his crossword puzzle every morning and watched “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune” every night. He loved riding his Harley and tinkering in his garage. He loved to fix all things: cars, trucks, tractors and any household knick-knack. His nickname from his family was Supervisor Stan as he always knew the “right” way to do things.