June 14, 1922 — April 25, 2021
Stanford Cordell Newman passed away April 25, 2021. He was born to Lawson and Minnie Newman in La Center, Wash., on June 14, 1922.
After graduating from Kelso High School, he married “the girl next door.” His son Mike was born while he was serving on the destroyer USS Burns in the South Pacific during WWII.
After the war ended, and his marriage did as well, he returned to Kelso. He met and married his present wife of 74 years, Marion June. They had two sons, Donald and Kenneth. Stan retired from Weyerhaeuser after 39 years.
Stan and Marion traveled all over the U.S. and enjoyed life to the fullest.
