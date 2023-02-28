Retired Police Officer Joe Barry passed away February 5, 2023 at Delaware Plaza following a long-term illness. He was born on May 15, 1945 in Fort Smith Arkansas to Sidney J. and Eva (Ware) Barry. Joe grew up in Longview and was a graduate of R.A. Long High School Class of 1963. He was a Viet Nam Veteran serving as a flight mechanic and training instructor in the Air Force. Joe joined the Longview Police Department in 1970 and proudly served the community until retirement. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Deborah (Montgomery), sons Michael and Patrick, ond one grandson, Phoenix.