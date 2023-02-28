May 15, 1945—Feb. 5, 2023
Retired Police Officer Joe Barry passed away February 5, 2023 at Delaware Plaza following a long-term illness. He was born on May 15, 1945 in Fort Smith Arkansas to Sidney J. and Eva (Ware) Barry. Joe grew up in Longview and was a graduate of R.A. Long High School Class of 1963. He was a Viet Nam Veteran serving as a flight mechanic and training instructor in the Air Force. Joe joined the Longview Police Department in 1970 and proudly served the community until retirement. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Deborah (Montgomery), sons Michael and Patrick, ond one grandson, Phoenix.
Memorial Service March 11, 2023 at Longview Community Church 11:00 a.m. Private internment Longview Memorial Park.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.