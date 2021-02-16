November 7, 1950—January 6, 2021
Sidney A. Potts, 70, passed away unexpectedly on January 6, 2021 at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Wash.
He is survived by his wife; Diana Potts, daughter; Jennifer Campbell (Bond), sons; James Bedard (Amanda), Jack Potts, sister; Linda Sorensen, brothers; Tom Potts (Tammy), Danny Potts (Claudine), Ron Potts (Teresa), five grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Thomas J. Potts and Rosa C. Brooker, step-father; Verland Brooker, daughter; baby girl Potts, sister; Rosalie Mickelson, nephew Matthew Brooker and niece Christina Mayeda.
Graveside Services to be held Monday February 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at: Vancouver Barracks National Cemetery 1455 East 4th Plain Blvd. Vancouver, WA 98663. Celebration of Life Reception to follow from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at: Elks of Kelso/Longview 900 Ash Street Kelso, WA 98626
Masks are required. If you have a fever, (temps will be taken at the door) then admission will be denied. If you are displaying signs of illness, please stay home.
