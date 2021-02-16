 Skip to main content
Sidney A. Potts
Sidney A. Potts

Sidney A. Potts

November 7, 1950—January 6, 2021

Sidney A. Potts, 70, passed away unexpectedly on January 6, 2021 at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Wash.

He is survived by his wife; Diana Potts, daughter; Jennifer Campbell (Bond), sons; James Bedard (Amanda), Jack Potts, sister; Linda Sorensen, brothers; Tom Potts (Tammy), Danny Potts (Claudine), Ron Potts (Teresa), five grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Thomas J. Potts and Rosa C. Brooker, step-father; Verland Brooker, daughter; baby girl Potts, sister; Rosalie Mickelson, nephew Matthew Brooker and niece Christina Mayeda.

Graveside Services to be held Monday February 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at: Vancouver Barracks National Cemetery 1455 East 4th Plain Blvd. Vancouver, WA 98663. Celebration of Life Reception to follow from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at: Elks of Kelso/Longview 900 Ash Street Kelso, WA 98626

Masks are required. If you have a fever, (temps will be taken at the door) then admission will be denied. If you are displaying signs of illness, please stay home.

