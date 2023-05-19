July 30, 1928 – May 12, 2023

LONGVIEW—Shirley was born in Allen Nebraska, a farming community. Her father Edward died when she was five years old and her mother Lois moved she and her two sisters to Longview at age 14 to join family members residing here.

Shirley attended RA Long High School, graduated in 1945 and then worked for the telephone company as a switchboard operator. She and George’s romance blossomed as she made sure to “direct” his calls she identified as coming from the gas station. They were married in 1947 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kelso.

Shirley took great care of their seven children and was the supreme commander of the family. She was rewarded with a close-knit family enjoying large holiday parties and annual trips to Long Beach. Her children were blessed to be with her at her peaceful passing.

In addition to her family, Shirley loved her Church and was active in St. Rose Parish all her adult life in Circle, Alter Society, Parents Club, etc.

She lived her last years at Angel’s View Adult Family Home where she was well taken care of by Sarah and her staff.

Shirley was preceded in death by George in 2010 and sister Selma. She is survived by younger sister Bess, and her children: Anthony, Timothy (Kimberly), Carolyn, Christopher, Joseph (Toni), Jerome (Jane) and Anna Marie (Timothy). Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Her service will be held at 11:00 AM on May 26 at St. Rose Parish.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Rose School or St. Vincent de Paul.