Shirley R. (Westervelt) Heitzmann

Oct. 24, 1924 — Feb. 20, 2022
Shirley R. Heitzmann, 97, of Winlock, passed away Feb. 20, 2022, under Community Hospice Care in Longview.
She was born October 24, 1924, in Kelso, to Byrdie I. (Estes) and Theron (Dutch) Westervelt. She graduated from Kelso High School in 1942.
After graduation, the USA was still at war, so she worked for a few local businesses. In 1955, she was hired by Cowlitz County Treasurer Gertude Rivers in the accounting department. Six years later, Mrs. Rivers encouraged her to file on the City of Kelso ballot for the office of city clerk. She won! Being elected made her the second woman in office until she retired on December 31, 1998.
She served on the board of the Washington State Finance Officers and later served as president. She was treasurer for several years for First United Methodist Church, served as treasurer for the Cowlitz County Historical Society, then served as president for two years. In 1977, being named Kelso’s First Citizen was a highlight in her life, the first being her marriage to George Heitzmann in 1963.
Shirley loved to read, knit and travel. She and George went to Canada, Europe, all over the USA and their favorite spot, Maui.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Jewell Westervelt; and nephew John Westervelt.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy (Thompson) Laulainen (Elmer); grandsons Richard Laulainen (Alison) and Jason Laulainen (Lisa); and granddaughter Cheri Summers. She also is survived by five great-grandchildren, Erika Laulainen, James Laulainen, Abby Summers, Mary Summers and Henry Summers; as well as a niece, Julie Houghtaling; and two special friends Mark Bell and Fran Kayser.
Following Shirley’s instructions, there will be no public funeral service. There will be a private family interment in Winlock at a later date.
