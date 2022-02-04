Oct. 21, 1936 — Jan. 14, 2022

Beloved wife and mother, Shirley May Ripp, 85, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Highgate Senior Living in Vancouver, Washington, surrounded by her family. Born in La Center, Washington on October 21, 1936, Shirley was the only child of Clarence Harrison and Nina Lutje. Shirley was raised on their family homestead in La Center and was a graduate of Battle Ground High School.

Shirley married the love of her life, Jack Ripp, on September 8, 1956. They were married for more than 50 years. Shirley was known for being a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Ripp. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Lisa) Ripp, and Martin (Mary) Ripp, of Woodland, Washington, and John (Drue) Ripp of Bend, Oregon; and by her daughters, Marlene (Ted) Thoeny, of Woodland, Washington, and Lori (Gary) Morris of Ocean Park, Washington. Shirley also is survived by 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s of Guadalupe in Ridgefield, Washington.