Shirley Mae Staples

July 23, 1952 — Oct. 16, 2021

Shirley lost her struggle with ALS and went to be with her Lord on October 16, 2021, holding hands with her boys and feeling how much she was loved.

Shirley was born in Longview July 23, 1952, to Noel (Bud) and Lorene Herring. She graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1970. She lived and worked in Longview her entire life except for four years in Seattle in the early 1970s.

Shirley was known for her kindness and consideration for everyone she met. She cared for people and most of all children. She volunteered for years in elementary school and spent eight years as a para-educator in kindergarten at Olympic Elementary School. Her students still visited her decades later after they graduated from high school and college. She made a difference in so many lives.

She loved hunting for collectibles and treasures and spent endless hours with her pals at estate sales, garage sales and the thrift stores in the region. Her favorite days started with breakfast at The Pancake House, a visit to her mom and then on to the search.

She is survived by her mother, Lorene; her husband of 50 years, Mike, and their sons, Tom Staples (Erin) and Sam Staples (Kelly Lagergren); and their three grandchildren, Ily Day, Thomas and Stanley.

There will be no memorial service per her wishes. Memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Foundation to help find a cure for this devastating disease and support those afflicted by it.