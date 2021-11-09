 Skip to main content
Shirley K. Curtis (Griffith)
Nov. 16, 1966 — Oct. 6, 2021

Shirley K. Curtis (Griffith) of Longview passed away on Oct. 6, 2021, at the Woodland Care Center. She was born Nov. 16, 1944, to Woodrow and Erple Griffith. She graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1963. She married in 1964 and became a loving mother to twins in 1965. The family moved to Clatskanie, Oregon, in 1972. While in Clatskanie, she worked as a bartender, cafe owner/operator, and school bus driver. She belonged to the Longview Woman’s Club and the Fire Bells. She moved back to Longview for a few years before being placed in the Woodland Care Center. Shirley loved raising and riding horses, spending time with friends and family and obtained her associate of science degree in culinary arts from Lower Columbia College.

Shirley is survived by her son, Don Curtis (Doris) of Longview; granddaughter, Paula Curtis of Longview; and sister, Darlene Kuehn (Gary) of Watsonville, California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Erple Griffith; brother, Danny Ray Griffith; and son, Ron Curtis.

A graveside service will be held at Bunker Hill Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. with a potluck reception at Steele Chapel.

