Oct. 23, 1934—Dec. 4, 2022

Shirley Jean Cooley, of Longview/Kelso, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on December 4, 2022.

Shirley was born on October 23, 1934, in Longview, WA to Kenneth Foy Losey and Mary Louise (Higbee) Losey of Kelso. Growing up in Kelso, Shirley had a close extended family, all of whom were very important in her life. She loved school and made friendships at an early age that lasted a lifetime. A natural leader, Shirley was an officer in several high school clubs and organizations and was at various times a yell leader, majorette and a thespian, performing in many school productions.

Shirley married Gilbert White in 1952 and together they had a daughter, Evenda Susan (Sue).

In 1957, Shirley married her childhood sweetheart, Thomas Oden Cooley, the love of her life. In 1958 they completed their family with the birth of daughter Karen Louise. Together they enjoyed raising their daughters, camping, golfing, and spending time with friends and family. Shirley enjoyed her many years of work at Consolidated Electrical Distributors and time volunteering with FISH, Friends of Hospice, Wallace School reading program and more. Fortunate to retire early, Shirley and Tom spent many winters in Palm Desert, CA and summer months camping with their RV Club. Shirley loved and enjoyed keeping up with the activities of her granddaughters and great-grandchildren, of whom she was especially proud. Her vibrant spirit and infectious smile uplifted all around her. She was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed the fellowship of lifelong friends.

Shirley is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Thomas Oden Cooley; daughters Susan (Sue) Lantz (Calvin), Karen Louise Brock (Greg); granddaughters Traci Lantz Young (Paul), Tara Lantz Strome (Eric) and Estelle Louise Brock-Sawyer (Tristan); great-granddaughters Claire Young and Chloe Young and great-grandson Silas Strome.

A son, Larry Allen White and granddaughter, Mary Louise Cooley, preceded her in death.

A celebration of life will be held on December 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 402 Crawford St., Kelso, WA.

Memorial contributions can be made to Community Home Health and Hospice.