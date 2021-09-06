Shirley Dale

Jan. 14, 1945 — Aug. 30, 2021

Shirley moved to Longview from Indiana in 1986. She was a loving wife, mother grandma/great-grandma, leader teacher and faithful child of God.

She loved her church, sewing, quilting, bunco and being around family and friends. She was faithful, loving, generous, humble, compassionate and adventurous.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Dallas Dale, of Longview; six adult children; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a multitude of family and friends.