Jan. 19, 1935 — July 28, 2021
On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Shirley Arlene Mariman died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 86 years old.
Shirley Arlene Ross was born on January 19, 1935, in Toledo, Oregon, to Alta Mae (Savage) and James Arrid Ross. She met Frank Mariman in Toledo, fell in love, and married him on June 2, 1951. Together they had 10 children and were happily married for 62 years.
Wherever Shirley lived, she planted flowers, made friends, and enjoyed the outdoors. She had a positive effect on the places she lived and the people who lived there.
Shirley’s favorite home overlooked the breathtaking Kachemak Bay in Homer, Alaska. She and Frank loved fishing for salmon and halibut, sending much of what they caught to their friends and family. The couple was a fixture in the area and taught many tourists and locals how to catch the wily fish.
She loved children, especially babies. Her grandchildren brought her immense joy and she developed close relationships with those fortunate enough to spend time with her. Shirley was thrilled to hear about the activities and interests of the ones who lived farther away.
Shirley was active in the Ladies Guild at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and enjoyed her friendships with the other ladies there.
After Frank passed, Shirley moved to McMinnville, Oregon. Shirley lived her final years independently, enjoying visits from her children and grandchildren and tending to her home and beautiful flowers.
A funeral Mass was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 5, St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville, Ore.
She will forever be in the hearts of her family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.