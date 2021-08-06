 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shirley Arlene Mariman
0 entries

Shirley Arlene Mariman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley Arlene Mariman

Jan. 19, 1935 — July 28, 2021

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Shirley Arlene Mariman died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 86 years old.

Shirley Arlene Ross was born on January 19, 1935, in Toledo, Oregon, to Alta Mae (Savage) and James Arrid Ross. She met Frank Mariman in Toledo, fell in love, and married him on June 2, 1951. Together they had 10 children and were happily married for 62 years.

Wherever Shirley lived, she planted flowers, made friends, and enjoyed the outdoors. She had a positive effect on the places she lived and the people who lived there.

Shirley’s favorite home overlooked the breathtaking Kachemak Bay in Homer, Alaska. She and Frank loved fishing for salmon and halibut, sending much of what they caught to their friends and family. The couple was a fixture in the area and taught many tourists and locals how to catch the wily fish.

She loved children, especially babies. Her grandchildren brought her immense joy and she developed close relationships with those fortunate enough to spend time with her. Shirley was thrilled to hear about the activities and interests of the ones who lived farther away.

Shirley was active in the Ladies Guild at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and enjoyed her friendships with the other ladies there.

After Frank passed, Shirley moved to McMinnville, Oregon. Shirley lived her final years independently, enjoying visits from her children and grandchildren and tending to her home and beautiful flowers.

A funeral Mass was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 5, St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville, Ore.

She will forever be in the hearts of her family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 26

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News