Jan. 19, 1935 — July 28, 2021

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Shirley Arlene Mariman died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 86 years old.

Shirley Arlene Ross was born on January 19, 1935, in Toledo, Oregon, to Alta Mae (Savage) and James Arrid Ross. She met Frank Mariman in Toledo, fell in love, and married him on June 2, 1951. Together they had 10 children and were happily married for 62 years.

Wherever Shirley lived, she planted flowers, made friends, and enjoyed the outdoors. She had a positive effect on the places she lived and the people who lived there.

Shirley’s favorite home overlooked the breathtaking Kachemak Bay in Homer, Alaska. She and Frank loved fishing for salmon and halibut, sending much of what they caught to their friends and family. The couple was a fixture in the area and taught many tourists and locals how to catch the wily fish.

She loved children, especially babies. Her grandchildren brought her immense joy and she developed close relationships with those fortunate enough to spend time with her. Shirley was thrilled to hear about the activities and interests of the ones who lived farther away.