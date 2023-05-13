Feb. 13, 1944—April 10, 2023

LONGVIEW—Sherry Lee Miller was born February 13, 1944 in Miami, Oklahoma to Chauncey and Dorothy Miller. She was a proud member of the Peoria Indian Tribe of Oklahoma.

When Sherry was a baby the family moved to Longview, Washington. She graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1962. It was there that she met and fell in love with her best friend, and husband of 60 years, Frank Bartolus. Frank and Sherry were inseparable and cultivated what many consider to be the perfect love story. He was by her side until her final breath.

Frank and Sherry had two sons, Rick and Ron. Sherry’s homemaking skills were second to none, and when the neighbor kids would pick up the Bartolus boys for school, they would often tell them they always smell like bacon and eggs.

Sherry’s baking expertise created quite a fan base among friends, family and credit union girls. It didn’t matter if it was cookies, cakes, or any type of pie, when she showed up, it got devoured.

In later years, Sherry took up quilting and not only created stunning artwork through quilt projects, she gave them away as gifts. Not only to friends and family, when her two grandsons, Frankie and Nick returned from Afghanistan, she began a special hobby of making and donating quilts to soldiers who had returned home from deployments; even sending some to Walter Reed Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her older brother, Melvin and her oldest son, Rick.

The family will hold a private gathering at a later date.