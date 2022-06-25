Nov. 23, 1950 — June 14, 2022
Shelly Eileen Smith passed away June 14, 2022, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview. She was born in Longview on November 23, 1950, to Eugene L. and Virginia E. Smith.
Shelly grew up in Carrolls and attended Kelso schools. She played softball and could out throw anyone (holding records for years).
Along with her family, she spent a great deal of time in Yachats. She enjoyed baking and decorating holiday cookies with friends and family, taking road trips (stopping to look at everything along the way), and her true love going to garage sales. Shelly will be deeply missed by those who loved her, and will live on in all of our hearts.
She is survived by her sons, Travis and Shane Sheridan; a granddaughter, Samantha; a grandson, Cole; a great grandson, Zack; great granddaughters Mackenzie, Hadley and Evelynn; a brother, Jim (Rita) Smith; and a sister, Maxine (Everett) Timmreck. All are of Kelso. She also is survived by several nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Ginny; and a brother, Buzz Smith.
No service will be held.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.