Nov. 23, 1950 — June 14, 2022

Shelly Eileen Smith passed away June 14, 2022, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview. She was born in Longview on November 23, 1950, to Eugene L. and Virginia E. Smith.

Shelly grew up in Carrolls and attended Kelso schools. She played softball and could out throw anyone (holding records for years).

Along with her family, she spent a great deal of time in Yachats. She enjoyed baking and decorating holiday cookies with friends and family, taking road trips (stopping to look at everything along the way), and her true love going to garage sales. Shelly will be deeply missed by those who loved her, and will live on in all of our hearts.

She is survived by her sons, Travis and Shane Sheridan; a granddaughter, Samantha; a grandson, Cole; a great grandson, Zack; great granddaughters Mackenzie, Hadley and Evelynn; a brother, Jim (Rita) Smith; and a sister, Maxine (Everett) Timmreck. All are of Kelso. She also is survived by several nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Ginny; and a brother, Buzz Smith.

No service will be held.