Shelia Mae Renoud Martin

Shelia is survived by her Daughter Joyce Dietrich (Hamblin), Her siblings; Carolyn Goble, Patty Vaillencourt and James Renoud as well as her grandchildren Joshua and Cortney. Shelia worked at Lowes Home Improvement store. She lived much of her life in Washington, however she also lived in Virginia and Arizona. Shelia had a love for animals, especially Cats and Birds. Her passion for animals led to her volunteering at PAWS in Longview during much of her retirement. At her time with PAWS, Sheila hosted dozens of cats into her home, she found so much joy knowing countless kittens found loving homes.