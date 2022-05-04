Sept. 17, 1959 — April 26, 2022

Sheila Maureen Girt of Rainier, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly at home April 26, 2022. She was born Sept. 17, 1959 (her father’s 21st birthday) in Sacramento, California, to Nelson Eugene Wilson and Marlene Mae Pritchard.

Sheila had a great love for her family and friends. She loved holiday gatherings, especially Christmas. She is well known for her artistic and creative abilities including scrapbooking and quilting. She loved to travel, and enjoyed camping when the kids were younger. She had a blast going to the NASCAR races with her husband and friends, Steve and Jeanie. She had many opportunities to travel the country to scrapbook expos with her friend and fellow scrapbooker, Kim. She loved going on cruises with her husband, mom and other family to places like Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

Sheila spent 32 years working for CAP (Lower Columbia Community Action Council) working in weatherization and self-help housing, later becoming director of those programs. She loved her job and being able to help others. Following her time with CAP she followed her dream and opened her own craft store, Paper Craft Addiction.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her father, Nelson (Gene) Wilson; her stepmother, Patricia Wilson; her stepfather, Leroy Pritchard; her brother Don Brown; brothers in-law Donald Culy and Robert Shaner; and father- and mother in-law Robert Girt Sr. and Kathleen Reed.

She also is survived by her husband, Robert Girt Jr. of Rainier Oregon; children Melissa (Darrell) Nath of Vancouver Washington, Anthony (Shannon Connors) Girt of Longview Washington, and Kristin (Calvin) Stafford of Rainier Oregon; ;her mother, Marlene Pritchard of Marysville California; sister Renae Culy of Springfield Oregon; brother Michael Brown of Cottage Grove Oregon; brothers Don (Sue) Pritchard of Cameron California, and Hal Pritchard of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday May 7, 2022, at the Shekinah Christian Center, 1015 Third Ave., Longview Washington. A viewing takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Groulx Family Mortuary, 25381 Wonderly Road, Rainier, Oregon.