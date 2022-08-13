Dec. 31, 1948 — April 27, 2022

Sheila Marie Jackson Kweyaiisuo was born December 31, 1948, to Rosie Belle Jackson in Longview, Washington, and passed away April 27, 2022, at Providence Hospital in Everett, Washington. Sheila graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1967 and attended Lower Columbia College and Evergreen State College.

During her time at Mark Morris, Sheila was a thespian and sang in many plays. She was an accomplished artist and created many wonderful paintings. After college, Sheila married Sam Kweyaiisuo who preceded her in death. Along with raising two sons, Sheila enjoyed gardening, dancing and singing. She worked several jobs until diabetic retinopathy diminished her sight.

Even though her vision had become limited, she always had a smile and great laugh. She was a good friend to many. Sheila kept busy by reading books on tape and often read two or three times a week. She loved listening to Kirc Roland in the morning and keeping up with the local news. Her doctors often told her she was one of their favorite patients because of her happy attitude.

Sheila is survived by her son, Deson Jackson, his wife, Teresa, and grandson DeSean of Lake Stevens, Washington; and her son, Nerbah Jackson.

Sheila will be buried alongside of her mother Rosie, at Longview Memorial Cemetery.