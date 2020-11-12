December 7, 1946—November 4, 2020

On November 4, 2020, Sheila Marie Geiszler, 73, ended her journey at home surrounded by family. She was born on December 7, 1946 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho to William and Olive (Sherman) Hazelton.

Sheila graduated from R.A, Long High School in 1965, then attended Lower Columbia College before taking a job with the City of Longview Finance Department, where she worked for 30 years.

In December of 1969 Sheila and Barry Geiszler were married at Northlake Baptist Church. The two celebrated their 50th wedding Anniversary Dec 20, 2019.

Sheila spent countless hours working in her yard caring for her flower garden which she enjoyed every summer. She took great pride in her yard and home. Traveling with her family was her second love, enjoying Hawaii, Mexico, Belize and Costa Rica, but felt really at home on the Oregon Coast.

She is survived by her husband Barry, daughter Heather Anderson (son in law Erik), son Jason (daughter in law Sarah), and six beautiful grandchildren along with a yorkie named Tucker.

A family gathering will be held later on the Oregon Coast. In lieu of flowers please donate to Community Home Health & Hospice in her name.