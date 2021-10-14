Sharon M. Reeves

Oct. 12, 1939 — Oct. 11, 2021
Sharon passed peacefully at hospice surrounded by her family.
She lived her life for her family and friends, but she loved her animals the most, four-legged and winged.
She was very giving, creative and adventurous.
Sharon loved gardening in the sun. She spent many years hunting, and watching her kids and grandkids play sports. She was past president of Longview Babe Ruth and the Mark Morris Booster Club. Sharon also was a member of the American Legion, the Moose Lodge, and the Fibromyalgia support group.
Her biggest joy in life was garage selling, and collecting Boyd’s Bears.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry; her children: Joie Fisher, Jacqui (Carol) Ellis, Mark (Marcie) Fisher and Blain (Paula) Reeves; her sister, Sylvia (Cliff) Bergman; special niece, Stephanie King; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, William and Freda Price; her brother, Dick Price; and her sister, Sally Vog.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Moose Lodge, 921 Washington Way, Longview. In lieu of flowers, donations to either hospice or the humane society in the name of Sharon Reeves can be made.
Sharon will be greatly missed.
