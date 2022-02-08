 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sharon M. Dual Van Fleet

July 17, 1941 — Feb. 6, 2022

Sharon was born on Lebanon, Oregon, to Ray and Leona Dual. Sharon grew up in Rose Valley. She married her grade school lifetime partner, Calvin Van Fleet, on May 5, 1958. They were married for 63 years. Sharon was a Little League, Babe Ruth, R.A. Long and cancer volunteer. She worked as a bank teller, at a fabric store, as a caramel corn store owner and as teacher’s pet supplies store owner. She enjoyed camping, snow skiing, boating and spending winters in Arizona; plus raising three children, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was an outstanding mother and wife.

Surviving Sharon are her husband, Calvin; sons Kelly (Patty) and Kevin (Becky); daughter Joni (Skeeter); and sisters Dolly and Pam. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and sister Maryann.

A viewing takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday February 10, 2022, at Columbia Funeral Home. The service takes place at 3 p.m. February 10 at the Longview Memorial Park Mausoleum.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

