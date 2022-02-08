Sharon M. Dual Van Fleet

Sharon was born on Lebanon, Oregon, to Ray and Leona Dual. Sharon grew up in Rose Valley. She married her grade school lifetime partner, Calvin Van Fleet, on May 5, 1958. They were married for 63 years. Sharon was a Little League, Babe Ruth, R.A. Long and cancer volunteer. She worked as a bank teller, at a fabric store, as a caramel corn store owner and as teacher’s pet supplies store owner. She enjoyed camping, snow skiing, boating and spending winters in Arizona; plus raising three children, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was an outstanding mother and wife.