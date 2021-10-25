Sharon Kathleen Kaighin

April 20, 1942 — Oct. 20, 2021

Sharon Kathleen (Lyall) Kaighin, 79, died Oct. 20, 2021 in Longview, Washington.

Sharon was born April 20, 1942, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Lawrence and Dorothy (Searle) Lyall. She grew up in Bozeman and Billings, Montana; and Cody, Wyoming, alongside her twin sister, Marilyn.

Following the completion of her degree at Eastern Montana College of Education in 1966, she moved to Kelso, where she taught business education at Kelso High School for 30 years.

She married Luther “Lee” Kaighin of Longview in 1968. They enjoyed traveling, including a memorable trip to the Isle of Man; and spending time with friends, family, and their beloved dogs, until Lee’s death in 2001.

In 2005, Sharon found love a second time with Ralph Moffett of Longview. They enjoyed traveling, visiting Cannon Beach, attending Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, and going out to eat. As Parkinson’s cut Sharon’s time short, Ralph could be found sitting by her bedside every day.