Sharon Kathleen Kaighin

April 20, 1942 — Oct. 20, 2021
Sharon Kathleen (Lyall) Kaighin, 79, died Oct. 20, 2021 in Longview, Washington.
Sharon was born April 20, 1942, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Lawrence and Dorothy (Searle) Lyall. She grew up in Bozeman and Billings, Montana; and Cody, Wyoming, alongside her twin sister, Marilyn.
Following the completion of her degree at Eastern Montana College of Education in 1966, she moved to Kelso, where she taught business education at Kelso High School for 30 years.
She married Luther “Lee” Kaighin of Longview in 1968. They enjoyed traveling, including a memorable trip to the Isle of Man; and spending time with friends, family, and their beloved dogs, until Lee’s death in 2001.
In 2005, Sharon found love a second time with Ralph Moffett of Longview. They enjoyed traveling, visiting Cannon Beach, attending Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, and going out to eat. As Parkinson’s cut Sharon’s time short, Ralph could be found sitting by her bedside every day.
Sharon was an independent spirit who made lifelong friends. She loved the hunt at antique and thrift stores, and often found treasures. She had no interest in cooking, but delighted in eating out, especially if it included an M&M cookie from Lynn’s Catering.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 33 years, Lee.
She is survived by her boyfriend of 16 years, Ralph; twin sister, Marilyn (Cal) Upchurch of Las Vegas, Nevada; nephews and nieces: Brian (Connie) Tinker, Marla (Robert) Melius, Julia (Mike) Berry, Mark Upchurch, Christy (Ryan) Jerz; and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.
We are eternally grateful to her dedicated network of friends, as well as the caring teams at Prestige Senior Living Monticello Park and Community Home Health & Hospice.
Pastor Zerby will officiate a memorial service at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, which will be livestreamed and recorded online at bit.ly/kaighin.
In Sharon’s memory, we invite you to give a shelter pet or a thrift store treasure a good home.
