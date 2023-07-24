Feb. 16, 1945—July 18, 2023

LONGVIEW—Sharon Gayle McCormack, of Longview WA, passed away at her home July 18, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Sharon was born February 16, 1945 in Hubbard Oregon to Don and Naomi Lemen. Sharon was the oldest of seven kids, and that is likely where she learned to be the boss and mediator. Sharon’s Dad worked in road construction, so they traveled throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington growing up.

Her family eventually stopped long enough in Salem for her to attend High School. This is where she met Ed, her husband of 53 years. She wasn’t sure if that relationship would last after one of her first dates. Ed took her to dinner and Sharon ordered pork chops. She soon realized that was the wrong item to order. Her family had only ever used their hands to eat pork chops, and here was Ed using a knife and fork. As she tried to cut it, the meat flew off her plate and ended up in Ed’s lap. He must have gotten a chuckle out of it, and they ended up getting married.

After High School, Ed joined the Navy so they moved to San Diego. That ended abruptly one day when Sharon went to put on her shoes and they had cockroaches in them. She returned to Salem immediately to raise Mark while Ed served aboard the USS John A Bole.

After Ed was discharged, they returned to Salem and Melissa was born. Work took them to Bend, where Mike was then born. Turns out living in Bend was stressful for Sharon. Ed’s jeep adventures (with Sharon in the vehicle)of trying to climb steep hills and thinking he can drive through flash flooded underpasses was nearly the end of Ed’s life, by her thoughts. If that didn’t do it, there was the instance of the lightening strike within 20 feet of their car while Ed was, of all things, changing a tire. Fortunately Ed’s career took them back to Salem. Sharon was busy raising their three kids and a dog, and attending all of Mark’s cross country events. Another move in 1977 took them to Enterprise, where they made more lifelong friends and memories. Camping hunting and fishing adventures filled their free time.

The opportunity for Ed to own his own business finally took them to Longview Washington. Here they settled for 39 years. Sharon was always in your corner, supporting her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids no matter the event. She welcomed everyone into the family. Her and Ed enjoyed camping with family and friends all their life. She loved sitting around a campfire. As Ed was moving toward retirement, they began their RV adventures to the southern states to enjoy the warmer weather. Sharon looked forward to their trips and meeting up with their friends every year.

Once Ed passed, Sharon stayed closer to home but still met with family and friends and always looked forward to annual trips to the coast with their friend group since high school. She loved her flowers and her garden, walking with friends, playing cards and most of all spending time with her family.

Sharon is preceded in death by her husband Ed, parents Don and Naomi, and sister Joy. She is survived by her three children; Mark (Sherry) McCormack, Melissa (Mark) Willcock, and Mike (Teresa) McCormack, 11 grandkids: Mike (Chelsea), John (Kelli), Jenny (Cory), Melissa (Alex), Megan, Nicole, James, Tim, Rebecca (Winston), Jerod, and Tyler, and 11 great-grandkids: Austin, Mason, Colby, Brianna, Brooklyn, Daniel, Colton, Juliet, Lane, Kendall, and Raiden; brothers Larry (Kathy) Lemen,

David (Tanya) Lemen, and Steven Lemen, and sisters Sandra Gelinas and Jan Lemen.

A celebration of life will be held August 10 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mcclelland Art Center in Longview Washington. All are welcome.

Donations can be made to the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Foundation with “In memory of Sharon McCormack” which will go directly to the Cancer Center.