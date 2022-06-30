 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sharon (Conrad) Francis

Sharon (Conrad) Francis

July 30, 1936 — June 15, 2022

A graveside service takes place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview, with Pastor Galen Conrad officiating. A reception with refreshments takes place afterward in the hospitality room at Longview Memorial Park.

A full obituary announcement for Sharon Francis can be viewed at longviewmemorialpark.com.

