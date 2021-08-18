March 30, 1943 — Aug. 14, 2021
Sharon Anne Mask, 78, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at her residence in Toutle, Wash.
Sharon was born March 30, 1943, in Kelso, Wash., to Wilford J. and Josie A. (Morgan) Strange. She graduated from Kelso High School in 1961, and married her sweetheart, Robert Lee Mask, whom she met in Kelso, in Longview December 9, 1968.
Sharon was blessed to be a homemaker for most of her married life. She loved her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids; and she was a great cook, baker, and seamstress. She and Robert bowled together as part of a league in Longview when they were younger, and she enjoyed going on camping trips and trips to their place on Hood Canal with her family. She worked part time as a Cashier at Fred Meyer, retiring after 17 years of service in 2011.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents; and brother, John Strange.
Sharon is lovingly remembered by her children, Michael (Terri) Mask, Elton (Tani) Mask, Michael B. (Barbara) Mask, Joseph (Kim) Mask, and Shari (Donald) Skinner; siblings, Elton Strange, Louise Wingert, Mitchell Strange, and Diana Slinker; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Sharon will be interred next to her husband at 2 p.m. Monday, August 23, at Silver Lake Cemetery in Silver Lake, Wash.
