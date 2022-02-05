Shane Stroup

Shane B. Stroup, 54, died Dec 21, 2021, at his home in Denver, Colorado. Born in Vancouver, Washington, on July 19, 1967, Shane lived in the Washougal area until 1973 when his family moved to Wenatchee, Washington. In 1977, his family moved to Kelso, Washington. Shane graduated from Kelso High School in 1985, then attended Pacific Lutheran University. In 1993, he moved to Denver, Colorado, where he started his own business, Custom Shower and Mirror Design.