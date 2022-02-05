 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shane Stroup

  • 0

July 19, 1967 — Jan. 21, 2021

Shane B. Stroup, 54, died Dec 21, 2021, at his home in Denver, Colorado. Born in Vancouver, Washington, on July 19, 1967, Shane lived in the Washougal area until 1973 when his family moved to Wenatchee, Washington. In 1977, his family moved to Kelso, Washington. Shane graduated from Kelso High School in 1985, then attended Pacific Lutheran University. In 1993, he moved to Denver, Colorado, where he started his own business, Custom Shower and Mirror Design.

Shane is survived by his father, Ben E. Stroup of Kelso, Washington; his mother, Beverly Anderson, of Camas, Washington; brothers, Scott Stroup (Jen) of Rocklin, California, and Sean Stroup of Portland, Oregon; nieces, Samantha and Sadie Stroup; nephew Sutter Stroup; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 26, 2022. at Lacamas Lake Lodge, in Camas, Washington. Anyone attending must be vaccinated against COVID.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: CAN: FREEDOM CONVOY: TRUCKERS PROTEST QUEBEC CITY

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News