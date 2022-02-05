Shane Stroup

July 19, 1967 — Jan. 21, 2021
Shane B. Stroup, 54, died Dec 21, 2021, at his home in Denver, Colorado. Born in Vancouver, Washington, on July 19, 1967, Shane lived in the Washougal area until 1973 when his family moved to Wenatchee, Washington. In 1977, his family moved to Kelso, Washington. Shane graduated from Kelso High School in 1985, then attended Pacific Lutheran University. In 1993, he moved to Denver, Colorado, where he started his own business, Custom Shower and Mirror Design.
Shane is survived by his father, Ben E. Stroup of Kelso, Washington; his mother, Beverly Anderson, of Camas, Washington; brothers, Scott Stroup (Jen) of Rocklin, California, and Sean Stroup of Portland, Oregon; nieces, Samantha and Sadie Stroup; nephew Sutter Stroup; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 26, 2022. at Lacamas Lake Lodge, in Camas, Washington. Anyone attending must be vaccinated against COVID.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.