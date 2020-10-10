Shaffia Richards

November 19, 1933—September 24, 2020

On September 24, 2020, Shaffia Darlene Joan Boileau Richards, 86, passed away at home on her farm in Newberg, Ore.

Shaffia was born on November 16, 1933 in Longview, Wash., to Fred and Ruby (Manna) Boileau. Her parents owned the Crest Motel in Kelso and she worked in the cafe while in high school. In 1951, she graduated from Kelso High School and married Roland Richards. Together they had six children: Mark, Gayle, Grant, John, David and Ann Marie. While married to Roland, they owned Cap’n Yoby’s Drive-In restaurants and she developed the recipes for the “World Famous” fish and chips and tartar sauce. She also enjoyed entertaining at their West Hills Drive home.

Shaffia moved to Portland in 1971 where she became a potter, signing her pieces with a star and a moon. In the early 1970’s she helped host the first Sufi dances in Portland.