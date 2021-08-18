Dec. 13, 1949 — Aug. 13, 2021

Longtime Castle Rock resident Sevie Emily Isbell, 71, passed away peacefully Aug. 13, 2021, at Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview. Sevie was born to Tim and Irene Fotes on Dec. 13, 1949. She was married to the love of her life, Robert Frank Isbell, for 51 years.

Sevie enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, driving her side-by-side, gardening, traveling to Arizona and collecting rocks.

Sevie was preceded in death by her brother, Ted Fotes; and her mom and dad, Tim and Irene Fotes. She is survived by a son, Brian Isbell of Castle Rock; a daughter, Laura Martin of La Center, Wash; a brother, Mitch Fotes, of Idaho; a sister, Pam Schnabel of Idaho; six grandchildren: Ryan Marcil of Castle Rock, Landon and Braydon Isbell of Castle Rock, and Avery, Trevor and Brendan Martin of La Center.

A celebration of Sevie’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at her family home.

The family is grateful to Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview for their kind dedication to Sevie’s care, and request donations be made in Sevie’s honor to Community Home Health & Hospice, 1035 11th Ave., Longview, WA 98632.