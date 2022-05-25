Jan. 22, 1993 — May 16, 2022

Seth Eugene Parvin, age 29, of Longview, Washington, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022. Seth was born January 22, 1993, in Longview, Washington.

In 2011, Seth graduated from Kelso High School in Kelso, Washington. He worked odd jobs and recently was working as a roofer for Weatherguard in Centralia, Washington. Seth was goofy, funny and quick witted.

Hanging-out with family and friends was a big deal to Seth. He loved listening to music and reading, especially Harry Potter books. During the summer, Seth spent countless hours outdoors. He would gather up his friends to float the Toutle River and ride the white water rapids. Seth enjoyed camping and riding dirt bikes. Kids loved Seth and he will be missed by all.

Survivors include his father, Ronald Parvin; his mother and stepfather, Angela and John Robertson; stepbrothers, Garrett Robertson, Cody Robertson and Jake Robertson; stepsister, Jordyn Robertson; grandparents, Mary Parvin, Darryn and Esther Melby; and many more extended family members.

The family thanks all the friends and family who reached out during this difficult time.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.

