Jan. 22, 1993 — May 16, 2022
Seth Eugene Parvin, age 29, of Longview, Washington, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022. Seth was born January 22, 1993, in Longview, Washington.
In 2011, Seth graduated from Kelso High School in Kelso, Washington. He worked odd jobs and recently was working as a roofer for Weatherguard in Centralia, Washington. Seth was goofy, funny and quick witted.
Hanging-out with family and friends was a big deal to Seth. He loved listening to music and reading, especially Harry Potter books. During the summer, Seth spent countless hours outdoors. He would gather up his friends to float the Toutle River and ride the white water rapids. Seth enjoyed camping and riding dirt bikes. Kids loved Seth and he will be missed by all.
Survivors include his father, Ronald Parvin; his mother and stepfather, Angela and John Robertson; stepbrothers, Garrett Robertson, Cody Robertson and Jake Robertson; stepsister, Jordyn Robertson; grandparents, Mary Parvin, Darryn and Esther Melby; and many more extended family members.
The family thanks all the friends and family who reached out during this difficult time.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sticklinsfuneralchapel.com for the Parvin family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.