Sharon "Sharri" Poorman
Sharon "Sharri" Poorman

On Saturday, September 12, there will be celebration of life held for Sharon "Sharri" Poorman. The event will take place at 1:00 at the Rainier Eagles lodge at 106 E. "A" Street in Rainier, OR.

