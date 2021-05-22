 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kerry Clegg
0 entries

Kerry Clegg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Clegg — Kerry. 1 p.m. May 26, 2021, graveside service at the Hudson Cemetery in Rainier, Ore. Dowling Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to make policing safer?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News