Faye Meyer
Faye Meyer

A memorial service for Faye Meyer takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2725 Dover St., Longview. 

A fellowship luncheon takes place after the service in the Fellowship Hall of the church. 

