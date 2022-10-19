Area Services

Andrews — Barton Joseph, Jr.; 2 p.m. Oct. 23 memorial service, Master Gardeners Demonstration Gardens at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, Longview.

Hendrickson — Margaret; 1 p.m. Oct. 21 service, Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Scott — Mary; 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 26 viewing at Groulx Family Mortuary in Rainier followed by a 2 p.m. graveside service at Woodbine Cemetery in Rainier.

Smith — Delores Edna Marjorie; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 24 viewing at Columbia Funeral Service with the funeral service held at 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens, followed by a 3 p.m. memorial service at the Castle Rock Apostolic Lutheran Church.

Smith — Steven Dale; 1 p.m. Oct. 25 funeral at Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens, followed by a 3 p.m. memorial service at the Castle Rock Apostolic Lutheran Church.