Area Services

Browne — Dan M.; 2-4 p.m. Oct. 2 celebration of life/open house, Journey Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1185 West Side Highway, Kelso.

Vance — Kenneth Dale; 11 a.m. Oct. 8 celebration of life, Rainier Assembly of God church, 75950 Rock Crest St., Rainier.

